Hallie Kuhn Sells 536 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) EVP Hallie Kuhn sold 536 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $25,835.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 48,301 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,328,108.20. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.85. 1,420,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,507,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $49.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.33. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $88.24.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $754.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.64 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 47.23%.Alexandria Real Estate Equities's revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities's payout ratio is currently -34.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at $367,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 157.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 399,722 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $18,555,000 after acquiring an additional 244,302 shares during the last quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at $297,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,056,161 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $51,666,000 after acquiring an additional 508,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,660 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc NYSE: ARE is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company's properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

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