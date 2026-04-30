Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Time to Buy?

Shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF - Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 18,670 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 436% from the previous session's volume of 3,484 shares.The stock last traded at $60.52 and had previously closed at $61.12.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research cut Halma from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Halma

Halma Trading Down 0.3%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.43 and a 200-day moving average of $50.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc is a United Kingdom–based group of specialist technology companies that develop products and services designed to protect and improve lives. The company focuses on safety, health and environmental markets, bringing together a portfolio of engineering-led businesses that design, manufacture and distribute sensing, detection, monitoring and control technologies. Its offering is aimed at reducing risk, improving safety outcomes and supporting regulatory compliance across a range of industrial, commercial and medical settings.

Halma's subsidiaries supply a broad array of hardware and software solutions, including sensors and detection systems for fire, gas and hazardous conditions, medical devices and diagnostics, environmental and water-quality monitoring equipment, and related lifecycle services such as calibration, maintenance and technical support.

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