Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $57.11, but opened at $60.41. Halma shares last traded at $60.41, with a volume of 241 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research lowered shares of Halma from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halma has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Halma Trading Up 1.7%

The business's 50 day moving average is $52.51 and its 200-day moving average is $49.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc is a United Kingdom–based group of specialist technology companies that develop products and services designed to protect and improve lives. The company focuses on safety, health and environmental markets, bringing together a portfolio of engineering-led businesses that design, manufacture and distribute sensing, detection, monitoring and control technologies. Its offering is aimed at reducing risk, improving safety outcomes and supporting regulatory compliance across a range of industrial, commercial and medical settings.

Halma's subsidiaries supply a broad array of hardware and software solutions, including sensors and detection systems for fire, gas and hazardous conditions, medical devices and diagnostics, environmental and water-quality monitoring equipment, and related lifecycle services such as calibration, maintenance and technical support.

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