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Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Halma logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped up pre-market from $57.11 to an opening/last trade of $60.41, though volume was thin at just 241 shares.
  • Zacks downgraded Halma from "strong-buy" to "hold"; the analyst mix yields an overall "Moderate Buy" consensus (2 Strong Buy, 2 Buy, 2 Hold, 1 Sell).
  • The stock is trading above its 50‑day ($52.51) and 200‑day ($49.28) moving averages, and the company shows liquidity and leverage metrics of quick ratio 1.53, current ratio 2.18 and debt/equity 0.34.
  • Five stocks we like better than Halma.

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $57.11, but opened at $60.41. Halma shares last traded at $60.41, with a volume of 241 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research lowered shares of Halma from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halma has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Research Report on Halma

Halma Trading Up 1.7%

The business's 50 day moving average is $52.51 and its 200-day moving average is $49.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Halma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Halma plc is a United Kingdom–based group of specialist technology companies that develop products and services designed to protect and improve lives. The company focuses on safety, health and environmental markets, bringing together a portfolio of engineering-led businesses that design, manufacture and distribute sensing, detection, monitoring and control technologies. Its offering is aimed at reducing risk, improving safety outcomes and supporting regulatory compliance across a range of industrial, commercial and medical settings.

Halma's subsidiaries supply a broad array of hardware and software solutions, including sensors and detection systems for fire, gas and hazardous conditions, medical devices and diagnostics, environmental and water-quality monitoring equipment, and related lifecycle services such as calibration, maintenance and technical support.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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