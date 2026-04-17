Free Trial
→ The chokepoint supplier behind SpaceX's $1.75 trillion empire (From Behind the Markets) (Ad)tc pixel

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) Shares Up 0.5% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares rose 0.5%, trading as high as €22.50 and last at €22.20 on Friday, but volume was only 2,355 shares—down about 98% from the average session volume of 117,376.
  • The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion with a high P/E of 53.43 and low PEG of 0.29, while its balance sheet shows a very high debt-to-equity ratio of 211.62 and modest liquidity (current ratio 1.12, quick ratio 1.18).
  • Hamburger Hafen und Logistik is a ports and transport logistics operator across Container, Intermodal, Logistics and Real Estate segments, running terminals in Hamburg, Odessa, Tallinn and Trieste and offering intermodal connections across the North/Baltic seas and the Northern Adriatic to inland markets.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA - Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €22.50 and last traded at €22.20. 2,355 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 117,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at €22.10.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.5%

The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of €22.63 and a 200 day moving average of €21.95.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany, rest of European Union, and internationally. It operates through Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate segments. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia, as well as in Trieste, Italy. It offers intermodal services that connect ports on the North and Baltic seas, and between the Northern Adriatic and its hinterland, as well as inland terminals.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Right Now?

Before you consider Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft wasn't on the list.

While Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable Cover
5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable

Click the link to see MarketBeat's guide to investing in 5G and which 5G stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
Is Trump Done? Shocking leak…
Is Trump Done? Shocking leak…
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
The Fed's secret plan to trap your dollars
The Fed's secret plan to trap your dollars
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines