Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) Shares Up 0.5% - Here's What Happened

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Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.5%

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft ( ETR:HHFA Get Free Report ) shares shot up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €22.50 and last traded at €22.20. 2,355 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 117,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at €22.10.

The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of €22.63 and a 200 day moving average of €21.95.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany, rest of European Union, and internationally. It operates through Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate segments. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia, as well as in Trieste, Italy. It offers intermodal services that connect ports on the North and Baltic seas, and between the Northern Adriatic and its hinterland, as well as inland terminals.

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