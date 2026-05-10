Hamilton Beach Brands Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Hamilton Beach Brands NYSE: HBB said first-quarter profitability exceeded management’s expectations as a sharp improvement in gross margin offset weaker-than-planned sales in parts of its consumer business.

President and CEO Scott Tidey said revenue was expected to decline year over year because the company was facing a difficult comparison, but sales came in “modestly below” expectations, primarily due to softer demand in March. He said consumers remained under pressure and discretionary spending weakened in parts of the business, with the impact most evident in the company’s U.S. consumer segment.

“Shoppers in our price segments appeared to be especially affected by elevated fuel costs,” Tidey said.

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Despite the sales pressure, Tidey said Hamilton Beach delivered “exceptional gross margin expansion” of 510 basis points, which helped drive operating profit up 115% to $5 million.

Margins boosted by tariff actions and pricing

Chief Financial Officer Sally Cunningham said first-quarter revenue was $122 million compared with $103.4 million a year earlier, which she described as an 8.6% decline. She said the decline was primarily due to lower volumes in the U.S. consumer business, partially offset by higher prices and continued growth in the company’s healthcare division.

Gross profit rose to $36.2 million from $32.8 million in the prior-year quarter, while gross margin improved to 29.7% from 24.6%.

Cunningham said the 510-basis-point margin improvement reflected favorable pricing and customer mix, partially offset by higher product costs. She also noted that 190 basis points of the improvement came from a one-time benefit tied to the sell-through of inventory priced in anticipation of IEEPA tariffs that were eliminated following a Supreme Court ruling.

“This benefit is non-recurring and will not persist beyond the sell-through of affected inventory,” Cunningham said.

Tidey said the company’s implementation of a foreign trade zone at its distribution center last year allowed it to quickly benefit from the ruling by shipping certain products in March without additional tariff charges. He said margins also benefited from sourcing diversification and selective price increases.

Cunningham said the remaining 320 basis points of margin improvement was driven by the timing of price increases, which she expects to normalize in the second half of the year, along with greater penetration of the company’s higher-margin commercial and healthcare businesses.

Operating profit more than doubled

Selling, general and administrative expenses rose to $31.2 million from $30.5 million a year earlier. Cunningham said the increase was primarily due to $1.4 million of accelerated depreciation tied to the company’s legacy ERP system, which Hamilton Beach is replacing, partially offset by benefits from restructuring actions taken in the second quarter of last year.

Operating profit increased to $5 million from $2.3 million in the first quarter of 2025. Net income was $3.5 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, compared with $1.8 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, a year earlier.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $3.3 million for the quarter, down from $6.6 million in the prior-year period. Cunningham attributed the decrease primarily to higher net working capital, including a planned increase in accounts receivable after the company exited an arrangement to sell certain U.S. trade receivables of a single customer to a financial institution.

During the quarter, Hamilton Beach repurchased about 55,000 shares for $900,000 and paid $1.6 million in dividends. Net debt at quarter-end was $2.6 million, compared with $1.7 million at March 31, 2025.

Product launches and premium expansion remain priorities

Tidey said Hamilton Beach continues to make progress on five strategic initiatives, including growth in its core business, digital transformation, premium products, commercial markets and Hamilton Beach Health.

In the core business, Tidey highlighted traction for three new blender kitchen systems and a redesigned Durathon iron platform launched during the quarter. He also said the company is expanding into garment steamers and plans to launch two new single-serve coffee platforms in the second half of the year.

The company also secured new product placements across multiple categories, including expanded programs with a leading department store for the fall, added shelf space with two wholesale membership clubs and increased penetration with a leading mass-market retailer.

Tidey said Hamilton Beach is increasing investments in digital, social media and influencer marketing. He said the company has added resources to improve discoverability across platforms and refine its “AI shopping tactics” as generative AI becomes more influential in consumer shopping behavior. The company also selected a new advertising agency to help oversee its digital marketing strategy beginning in the second half of the year.

In the premium market, Tidey said the category represents about half of the $9 billion U.S. appliance market, while Hamilton Beach currently holds about a 1% share. He said the company’s Lotus brand continues to exceed expectations, following “strong double-digit sell-through” for Lotus Professional in 2025. Hamilton Beach is preparing to launch Lotus Signature in the fall.

During the Q&A portion of the call, Tidey said the initial exclusivity period for Lotus Professional with a national retail chain ended in the first quarter, and the company is now rolling the product out to other retailers. He said Hamilton Beach supported Lotus with several million dollars last year and expects to invest more in 2026, continuing into 2027 and beyond.

Commercial and healthcare segments gain traction

Tidey said the commercial business remains a significant growth opportunity. The Summit Edge High-Performance Blender remains central to the company’s commercial strategy, and Tidey said Hamilton Beach is deepening relationships with large food service and hospitality chains.

He said the Eclipse commercial blender will soon be added to a leading national coffee chain, while the company recently gained a spindle mixer placement for a leading U.S.-based fast food chain in Central America. Tidey also said Sunkist commercial juicers and sectionizers, launched in the second quarter of last year, continue to exceed expectations with demand from restaurants, hospitality chains and schools.

Hamilton Beach Health posted its third consecutive quarter of profitable growth, according to Tidey, who said the company remains on track to increase sales in that business by 50% this year. He said Hamilton Beach is expanding injectable medication partnerships with specialty pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies and recently signed a new injectable drug for its SmartSharp Spin platform.

The company also plans to pilot a pill management platform in the third quarter, initially targeting oncology and mental health treatments. Tidey said the platform is intended to improve medication adherence and provide patient feedback.

Company reiterates 2026 outlook

Hamilton Beach reiterated its 2026 guidance. Cunningham said the company continues to expect revenue growth to approach the mid-single-digit range. Gross margins are projected to be similar to slightly better than 2025 levels as the company reinvests first-quarter upside into additional promotional programs to support demand.

Reported operating profit is expected to decline by a low-teens percentage, reflecting an incremental $6 million in planned advertising spending and about $6 million of accelerated depreciation related to the legacy ERP system.

The company expects cash flow from operating activities less cash used for investing activities to be between $35 million and $45 million in 2026.

Cunningham said the outlook excludes any potential impact from IEEPA-related refunds. The company is pursuing approximately $41 million of tariffs paid in 2025 and early 2026, but she said the timing and ultimate recovery remain uncertain.

“Our diversified business model, strong brand portfolio, and the work we’ve done strengthening our foundation positions the company to capitalize on improving market conditions this year and create a platform for long-term growth,” Cunningham said.

About Hamilton Beach Brands NYSE: HBB

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is a designer, marketer and distributor of branded small kitchen and household appliances. The company's product portfolio spans a range of countertop and electric appliances, including blenders, mixers, toasters, coffeemakers, slow cookers, air fryers, and specialty beverage machines. Through the Hamilton Beach and Proctor-Silex brands, the company serves both everyday consumers and commercial foodservice operators.

Established in 1910, Hamilton Beach has introduced a number of innovations in small-appliance technology, from early electric drink mixers to modern immersion blenders and multi-function cookers.

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