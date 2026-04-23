Hamilton Insurance Group (HG) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.20 per share and revenue of $933.90 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 1, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.96. Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 19.85%.The business had revenue of $728.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.00 million. On average, analysts expect Hamilton Insurance Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Hamilton Insurance Group Price Performance

HG opened at $32.43 on Thursday. Hamilton Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $32.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.53.

Hamilton Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HG shares. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research downgraded Hamilton Insurance Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Hamilton Insurance Group from $28.50 to $33.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Hamilton Insurance Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Hamilton Insurance Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $32.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hamilton Insurance Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hamilton Insurance Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Hamilton Insurance Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,012 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group by 24.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company's stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors own 29.17% of the company's stock.

Hamilton Insurance Group Company Profile

Hamilton Insurance Group Ltd. is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol HG. The company focuses on specialty lines of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, providing tailored solutions to clients around the world. Its underwriting platform is designed to address complex and niche risks across multiple industry sectors.

Established in 2016 and completing its initial public offering in 2017, Hamilton has concentrated on building a diversified portfolio of insurance and reinsurance products.

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