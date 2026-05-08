Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Hits New 1-Year Low - Here's What Happened

Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $85.90 and last traded at $87.11, with a volume of 23940 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.96.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on HLNE. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $230.00 to $171.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $184.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $148.00 to $118.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $155.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.18. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $99.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.03.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $198.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hamilton Lane

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2,557.1% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 186 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the third quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 347.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 80.5% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 213 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company's stock.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane is a global private markets investment management firm specializing in the full spectrum of private equity and credit strategies. The company partners with institutional investors and wealth managers to design, implement and manage customized portfolios in primary fund investing, secondary market transactions and direct co-investment opportunities. By combining investment selection, portfolio construction and ongoing monitoring, Hamilton Lane seeks to optimize risk-adjusted returns across diverse private markets exposures.

Founded in 1991, Hamilton Lane has developed a track record of investment and advisory services in private markets.

Further Reading

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