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Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Hammerson logo with Real Estate background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Hammerson shares crossed above the 200-day moving average (200‑day MA GBX 323.54), trading as high as GBX 345 and last at GBX 335.40 on volume of about 5.93 million shares.
  • Analysts are mixed with a consensus "Hold" rating and an average target of GBX 346.71; recent analyst moves include Berenberg lifting its target to GBX 409, Deutsche Bank to GBX 370, while Goldman Sachs cut its target to GBX 338.
  • Key fundamentals: market cap ~£1.77bn, P/E 7.27, current ratio 4.26 and debt-to-equity 80.8; the company reported GBX 46 EPS for the quarter, and insider Rob Wilkinson recently sold 72,328 shares (insiders own 10.28%).
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Hammerson Plc (LON:HMSO - Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 323.54 and traded as high as GBX 345. Hammerson shares last traded at GBX 335.40, with a volume of 5,926,015 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HMSO shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Hammerson from GBX 405 to GBX 409 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hammerson from GBX 320 to GBX 370 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Hammerson from GBX 361 to GBX 338 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 346.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hammerson

Hammerson Trading Up 0.3%

The firm's 50-day moving average is GBX 331.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 323.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.81.

Hammerson (LON:HMSO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 46 EPS for the quarter. Hammerson had a net margin of 109.58% and a return on equity of 11.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hammerson Plc will post 20.7491639 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rob Wilkinson sold 72,328 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 331, for a total transaction of £239,405.68. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hammerson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods. Our assets are high profile and play an important role in our communities, welcoming c.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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