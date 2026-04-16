Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Shares of Hang Lung Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNLGY - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.95, but opened at $10.6050. Hang Lung Group shares last traded at $10.6050, with a volume of 155 shares trading hands.

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Hang Lung Group Trading Down 9.4%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.12.

Hang Lung Group Company Profile

Hang Lung Group is a Hong Kong–based property developer with a strategic focus on the investment, development and management of commercial real estate in Mainland China. The company's portfolio encompasses large‐scale retail malls, premium office towers and mixed‐use complexes located primarily in major urban centres. Through an integrated approach to property development and asset management, Hang Lung Group aims to create landmark destinations that combine innovative design, high‐quality construction and curated tenant mixes.

Established in 1960, Hang Lung Group has grown from a local developer into one of the region's leading real estate enterprises serving key Chinese markets.

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