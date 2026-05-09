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Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
Hang Lung Properties logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) fell below its 200-day moving average during Friday’s trading, a technical signal that can suggest weakening momentum.
  • The stock’s 200-day average was $5.83, while shares traded as low as $5.77 and last changed hands at that level on very light volume of 125 shares.
  • The company is a Hong Kong-based real estate developer focused on premium commercial and residential properties, including Grade A offices, high-end malls, and upscale residential projects.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Hang Lung Properties.

Shares of Hang Lung Properties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HLPPY - Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.83 and traded as low as $5.77. Hang Lung Properties shares last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 125 shares changing hands.

Hang Lung Properties Stock Performance

The stock's 50 day moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83.

Hang Lung Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hang Lung Properties is a Hong Kong–based real estate developer specializing in the investment, development and management of premium commercial and residential properties. With a primary focus on Grade A office towers, high-end shopping malls and upscale residential complexes, the company has established a reputation for delivering landmark projects that emphasize architectural quality and tenant experience.

Founded in the late 20th century as a spin-off from Hang Lung Group, Hang Lung Properties listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in the early 1990s and soon thereafter embarked on an expansion into Mainland China.

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