Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Shares of Hang Lung Properties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HLPPY - Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.83 and traded as low as $5.77. Hang Lung Properties shares last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 125 shares changing hands.

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Hang Lung Properties Stock Performance

The stock's 50 day moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83.

Hang Lung Properties Company Profile

Hang Lung Properties is a Hong Kong–based real estate developer specializing in the investment, development and management of premium commercial and residential properties. With a primary focus on Grade A office towers, high-end shopping malls and upscale residential complexes, the company has established a reputation for delivering landmark projects that emphasize architectural quality and tenant experience.

Founded in the late 20th century as a spin-off from Hang Lung Group, Hang Lung Properties listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in the early 1990s and soon thereafter embarked on an expansion into Mainland China.

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