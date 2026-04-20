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Hannover Ruck (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Reaches New 12-Month High - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Hannover Ruck logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • 52-week high: Hannover Rück shares reached a new 52-week high of $55.72 (last at $54.8850) on Monday, trading on modest volume with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages near $50.5.
  • Quarterly beat: The company reported Q1 EPS of $1.09 versus $1.03 expected and revenue of $10.39 billion versus $7.99 billion expected, with a net margin of 9.92% and return on equity of 20.38%.
  • Valuation and outlook: Market cap is about $40.17 billion, PE ratio 13.38 and beta 0.28, and analysts expect roughly $3.42 in EPS for the current fiscal year.
  • Five stocks we like better than Hannover Ruck.

Hannover Ruck SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.72 and last traded at $54.8850, with a volume of 2577 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.9990.

Hannover Ruck Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm's 50 day moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average is $49.85.

Hannover Ruck (OTCMKTS:HVRRY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. Hannover Ruck had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.99 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hannover Ruck SE will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hannover Ruck

(Get Free Report)

Hannover Rück OTCMKTS: HVRRY, commonly known as Hannover Re, is a global reinsurance group headquartered in Hannover, Germany. The company underwrites treaty and facultative reinsurance across a broad spectrum of risks, including property & casualty and life & health lines. Its product suite encompasses traditional proportional and non‑proportional treaty contracts, facultative placements, structured reinsurance, retrocession, and capital market–linked solutions such as insurance‑linked securities, tailored to transfer and manage insurance risk for primary insurers and other reinsurers.

Founded in the 1960s, Hannover Re has developed into one of the major international reinsurers, building a presence across Europe, the Americas, Asia‑Pacific and other global markets.

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