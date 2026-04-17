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Hannover Ruck (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Stock Price Down 1.3% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Hannover Ruck logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Hannover Rück shares fell 1.3% on Friday to $53.999 with volume of 7,987 shares (about a 61% decline from the average); the stock sits near a market cap of $39.07 billion and a P/E of 13.01.
  • The company posted strong quarterly results on March 12—$1.09 EPS, beating estimates by $0.06, and $10.39 billion in revenue versus $7.99 billion expected—while reporting a 20.38% ROE and analysts project 3.42 EPS for the year.
  • Interested in Hannover Ruck? Here are five stocks we like better.

Hannover Ruck SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY - Get Free Report) shares fell 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $53.8394 and last traded at $53.9990. 7,987 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 20,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.70.

Hannover Ruck Trading Down 1.3%

The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day moving average of $49.86.

Hannover Ruck (OTCMKTS:HVRRY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. Hannover Ruck had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.92%.The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hannover Ruck SE will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hannover Ruck Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hannover Rück OTCMKTS: HVRRY, commonly known as Hannover Re, is a global reinsurance group headquartered in Hannover, Germany. The company underwrites treaty and facultative reinsurance across a broad spectrum of risks, including property & casualty and life & health lines. Its product suite encompasses traditional proportional and non‑proportional treaty contracts, facultative placements, structured reinsurance, retrocession, and capital market–linked solutions such as insurance‑linked securities, tailored to transfer and manage insurance risk for primary insurers and other reinsurers.

Founded in the 1960s, Hannover Re has developed into one of the major international reinsurers, building a presence across Europe, the Americas, Asia‑Pacific and other global markets.

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