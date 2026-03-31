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Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Hansard Global logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Technical signal: Hansard Global briefly rose above its 200‑day moving average (200‑day MA GBX 49.14), trading as high as GBX 49.20 while last trading at GBX 48.27 on volume of 6,839 shares.
  • Valuation and metrics: Market cap £65.88M, P/E 37.13, PEG 5.47 and beta 0.52, with a high return on equity of 25.08% but a modest net margin of 4.43%.
  • Earnings outlook: The company reported quarterly EPS of GBX 1.90 and sell‑side analysts project roughly 2.90 EPS for the current year.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Hansard Global.

Shares of Hansard Global plc (LON:HSD - Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 49.14 and traded as high as GBX 49.20. Hansard Global shares last traded at GBX 48.27, with a volume of 6,839 shares.

Hansard Global Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 51.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88, a current ratio of 204.33 and a quick ratio of 12.11. The stock has a market cap of £65.88 million, a PE ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.52.

Hansard Global (LON:HSD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 1.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Hansard Global had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 25.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hansard Global plc will post 2.9000002 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hansard Global

(Get Free Report)

With over 30 years' of history in international financial services markets, the Hansard name has long prevailed as a steady & constant presence within the industry. Synonymous with the development of innovative products that are designed for affluent international investors, institutions and wealth-management groups, Hansard's products are exclusively available through the distribution of independent financial advisers. This strong heritage, coupled with exceptional levels of award-winning service and a focus on innovation through the use of award-winning technology, makes Hansard a compelling proposition in our marketplace.

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