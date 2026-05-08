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Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Written by MarketBeat
May 8, 2026
Harbour Energy logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Jefferies reissued a Buy rating on Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) with a GBX 295 target price, implying roughly a 5.8% upside from the current level.
  • Analyst consensus shows four Buy ratings and two Hold, giving an average sentiment of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 299.83.
  • Significant insider selling occurred recently: Blair Thomas sold 60,000,000 shares at GBX 255 (~£153m) and Alexander Krane sold 421,062 shares at GBX 267, with insiders now owning 1.96% of the stock.
  • Five stocks we like better than Harbour Energy.

Harbour Energy (LON:HBR - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 295 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's target price suggests a potential upside of 5.81% from the stock's current price.

HBR has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 351 price objective on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Harbour Energy from GBX 278 to GBX 318 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Harbour Energy from GBX 255 to GBX 245 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 299.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy Stock Performance

Harbour Energy stock opened at GBX 278.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 283.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 238.81. The company has a market capitalization of £4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.23. Harbour Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 167.20 and a twelve month high of GBX 321.

Insider Activity at Harbour Energy

In other Harbour Energy news, insider Blair Thomas sold 60,000,000 shares of Harbour Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 255, for a total transaction of £153,000,000. Also, insider Alexander Krane sold 421,062 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 267, for a total transaction of £1,124,235.54. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harbour Energy is the largest London-listed independent oil and gas company with significant positions in Norway, the UK, Germany, Argentina, Mexico, North Africa and South East Asia.

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Analyst Recommendations for Harbour Energy (LON:HBR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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