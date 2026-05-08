Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Harbour Energy (LON:HBR - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 295 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's target price suggests a potential upside of 5.81% from the stock's current price.

HBR has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 351 price objective on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Harbour Energy from GBX 278 to GBX 318 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Harbour Energy from GBX 255 to GBX 245 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 299.83.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy Stock Performance

Harbour Energy stock opened at GBX 278.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 283.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 238.81. The company has a market capitalization of £4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.23. Harbour Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 167.20 and a twelve month high of GBX 321.

Insider Activity at Harbour Energy

In other Harbour Energy news, insider Blair Thomas sold 60,000,000 shares of Harbour Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 255, for a total transaction of £153,000,000. Also, insider Alexander Krane sold 421,062 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 267, for a total transaction of £1,124,235.54. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Harbour Energy is the largest London-listed independent oil and gas company with significant positions in Norway, the UK, Germany, Argentina, Mexico, North Africa and South East Asia.

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