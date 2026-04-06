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Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
Harbour Energy logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped down Monday, opening at $3.75 versus the prior close of $3.925 and last trading at $4.00 on light volume (1,604 shares).
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded Harbour Energy from a "hold" to a "strong sell," while overall analyst coverage shows one Buy and one Sell, giving an average rating of "Hold."
  • Technical levels show a 50-day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $3.12, indicating recent price support above longer-term trend.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Harbour Energy.

Harbour Energy PLC Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HBRIY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.9250, but opened at $3.75. Harbour Energy shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 1,604 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Harbour Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Research Report on HBRIY

Harbour Energy Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average of $3.12.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harbour Energy PLC OTCMKTS: HBRIY is a London-based independent oil and gas exploration and production company formed in July 2021 through the merger of Premier Oil and Chrysaor. As the largest UK-listed E&P group by production, the company focuses on developing and operating a diversified portfolio of upstream assets to deliver long-term value through stable cash flow and disciplined capital allocation.

The company’s core business activities encompass the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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