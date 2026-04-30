Harbour Energy PLC Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Short Interest Update

Harbour Energy PLC Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HBRIY - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 13,057 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the March 31st total of 16,040 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 107,256 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Harbour Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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Harbour Energy Stock Up 2.3%

Harbour Energy stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.05. The stock had a trading volume of 548 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,966. Harbour Energy has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $4.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Harbour Energy PLC OTCMKTS: HBRIY is a London-based independent oil and gas exploration and production company formed in July 2021 through the merger of Premier Oil and Chrysaor. As the largest UK-listed E&P group by production, the company focuses on developing and operating a diversified portfolio of upstream assets to deliver long-term value through stable cash flow and disciplined capital allocation.

The company’s core business activities encompass the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

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