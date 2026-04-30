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Harbour Energy PLC Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Short Interest Update

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Harbour Energy logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest fell 18.6% in April to 13,057 shares (about 0.0% of the stock), leaving a very low short-interest ratio of 0.1 days based on average daily volume.
  • The Goldman Sachs team downgraded Harbour Energy from "hold" to "strong sell", while the MarketBeat consensus remains "Hold" with one Buy and one Sell analyst.
  • Shares rose 2.3% to $4.05 on Thursday on very light volume (548 vs. an average of 42,966), trading within a 52-week range of $2.12–$4.48 and with 50/200-day moving averages of $3.85/$3.24.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Harbour Energy PLC Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HBRIY - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 13,057 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the March 31st total of 16,040 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 107,256 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Harbour Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy Stock Up 2.3%

Harbour Energy stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.05. The stock had a trading volume of 548 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,966. Harbour Energy has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $4.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harbour Energy PLC OTCMKTS: HBRIY is a London-based independent oil and gas exploration and production company formed in July 2021 through the merger of Premier Oil and Chrysaor. As the largest UK-listed E&P group by production, the company focuses on developing and operating a diversified portfolio of upstream assets to deliver long-term value through stable cash flow and disciplined capital allocation.

The company’s core business activities encompass the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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