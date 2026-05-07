Free Trial
→ Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to 'Next Elon Musk' Company (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Harbour Energy's (HBR) "Buy" Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Written by MarketBeat
May 7, 2026
Harbour Energy logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "Buy" on Harbour Energy with a GBX 351 price target, implying roughly a 25.2% upside from the prior close.
  • The stock trades around GBX 280.40 and carries a MarketBeat consensus of "Moderate Buy" (four Buys, two Holds) with an average target of GBX 295.67; market cap is about £4.40bn and the company shows a negative P/E of -17.53.
  • There has been notable insider selling, including Blair Thomas' sale of 60,000,000 shares (~£153m) and Alexander Krane's sale of 421,062 shares (~£1.12m); insiders now own 1.96% of the company.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Harbour Energy.

Harbour Energy (LON:HBR - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 351 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus' target price points to a potential upside of 25.18% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 278 to GBX 318 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 225 target price on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 295.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of HBR stock traded up GBX 0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 280.40. 8,911,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,940,092. Harbour Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 165 and a 52-week high of GBX 321. The stock has a market cap of £4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock's fifty day moving average is GBX 282.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 238.17.

Insider Activity

In other Harbour Energy news, insider Alexander Krane sold 421,062 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 267, for a total transaction of £1,124,235.54. Also, insider Blair Thomas sold 60,000,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 255, for a total transaction of £153,000,000. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company's stock.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harbour Energy is the largest London-listed independent oil and gas company with significant positions in Norway, the UK, Germany, Argentina, Mexico, North Africa and South East Asia.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Harbour Energy (LON:HBR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Harbour Energy Right Now?

Before you consider Harbour Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Harbour Energy wasn't on the list.

While Harbour Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Cover
The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy

Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
Your $29.97 book is free today
Your $29.97 book is free today
From Profits Run (Ad)
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
By Sam Quirke | May 6, 2026
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
Trump Admin to Pump $1 Billion into this “Off-the-Radar” AI Stock
Trump Admin to Pump $1 Billion into this “Off-the-Radar” AI Stock
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
5 Stocks to Buy in May Before the Next AI Surge Hits
5 Stocks to Buy in May Before the Next AI Surge Hits
By Thomas Hughes | May 1, 2026
Roblox Stock Slides to New Low as Safety Changes Weigh on Outlook
Roblox Stock Slides to New Low as Safety Changes Weigh on Outlook
By Jennifer Ryan Woods | May 3, 2026

Recent Videos

History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Last Time Buffett Did This Was 1999 — It‘s Happening Again
The Last Time Buffett Did This Was 1999 — It's Happening Again
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Stock Stories You‘re Missing This Week
The Stock Stories You're Missing This Week
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines