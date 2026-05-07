Harbour Energy's (HBR) "Buy" Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Harbour Energy (LON:HBR - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 351 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus' target price points to a potential upside of 25.18% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 278 to GBX 318 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 225 target price on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 295.67.

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Harbour Energy Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of HBR stock traded up GBX 0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 280.40. 8,911,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,940,092. Harbour Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 165 and a 52-week high of GBX 321. The stock has a market cap of £4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock's fifty day moving average is GBX 282.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 238.17.

Insider Activity

In other Harbour Energy news, insider Alexander Krane sold 421,062 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 267, for a total transaction of £1,124,235.54. Also, insider Blair Thomas sold 60,000,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 255, for a total transaction of £153,000,000. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company's stock.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Harbour Energy is the largest London-listed independent oil and gas company with significant positions in Norway, the UK, Germany, Argentina, Mexico, North Africa and South East Asia.

Further Reading

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