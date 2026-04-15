HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Reaches New 52-Week High - What's Next?

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HarbourVest Global Private Equity Stock Performance

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. ( LON:HVPE Get Free Report )'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,220 and last traded at GBX 3,180, with a volume of 367602 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,130.

The company has a quick ratio of 143.41, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.60. The company has a market cap of £2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.40. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,011.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,038.41.

About HarbourVest Global Private Equity

HVPE exists to provide easy access to a diversified global portfolio of high-quality private companies by investing in HarbourVest-managed funds, through which we help support innovation and growth in a responsible manner, creating value for all our stakeholders. Our focus is on building a comprehensive global portfolio of the highest quality investments, in a proactive yet measured way, with the strength of our balance sheet underpinning everything we do. Our multi-layered investment approach creates diversification, helping to spread risk, and is fundamental to our aim of creating a portfolio that no individual investor can replicate.

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