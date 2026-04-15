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HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Reaches New 52-Week High - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
HarbourVest Global Private Equity logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • HarbourVest Global Private Equity's shares reached a new 52-week high, trading as high as GBX 3,220 and last at GBX 3,180 on Wednesday with volume of 367,602 shares (previous close GBX 3,130).
  • The company reports very strong liquidity and low leverage, with a quick ratio of 143.41, current ratio of 9.48, debt-to-equity of 13.60, a market cap of £2.25 billion and a P/E of 6.87.
  • HVPE provides diversified global exposure to high-quality private companies by investing in HarbourVest-managed funds, using a multi-layered approach intended to spread risk and create long-term value.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,220 and last traded at GBX 3,180, with a volume of 367602 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,130.

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 143.41, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.60. The company has a market cap of £2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.40. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,011.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,038.41.

About HarbourVest Global Private Equity

(Get Free Report)

HVPE exists to provide easy access to a diversified global portfolio of high-quality private companies by investing in HarbourVest-managed funds, through which we help support innovation and growth in a responsible manner, creating value for all our stakeholders. Our focus is on building a comprehensive global portfolio of the highest quality investments, in a proactive yet measured way, with the strength of our balance sheet underpinning everything we do. Our multi-layered investment approach creates diversification, helping to spread risk, and is fundamental to our aim of creating a portfolio that no individual investor can replicate.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in HarbourVest Global Private Equity Right Now?

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While HarbourVest Global Private Equity currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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