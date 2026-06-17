Harlan Robins Sells 6,160 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT - Get Free Report) insider Harlan Robins sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $110,941.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,405,898 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,320,222.98. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of ADPT traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.78. The company's stock had a trading volume of 13,515,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,506. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $20.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -50.85 and a beta of 2.15. The stock's 50-day moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.59.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 40.06% and a negative net margin of 16.82%.The company had revenue of $70.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $61.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Adaptive Biotechnologies's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADPT has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $19.57.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 45.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 310,272 shares of the company's stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 97,444 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 68,830 shares of the company's stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at $93,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 39.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,258 shares of the company's stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 728.8% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 379,120 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 333,379 shares during the period. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Adaptive Biotechnologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Adaptive Biotechnologies this week:

Negative Sentiment: Adaptive Biotechnologies priced an upsized $300 million offering of 0% convertible senior notes due 2031, which raises fresh capital but also signals potential dilution risk and added complexity for shareholders. The company plans to use the proceeds to repay the OrbiMed Purchase Agreement, fund capped call transactions, and repurchase $25 million of stock to help offset dilution. Article Title

Adaptive Biotechnologies priced an upsized $300 million offering of 0% convertible senior notes due 2031, which raises fresh capital but also signals potential dilution risk and added complexity for shareholders. The company plans to use the proceeds to repay the OrbiMed Purchase Agreement, fund capped call transactions, and repurchase $25 million of stock to help offset dilution. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insider sales were disclosed, including Chief Scientific Officer Harlan S. Robins selling 100,000 shares and another 6,160 shares under a 10b5-1 plan. While pre-planned, the volume of insider selling may reinforce caution around the stock. Article Title

Multiple insider sales were disclosed, including Chief Scientific Officer Harlan S. Robins selling 100,000 shares and another 6,160 shares under a 10b5-1 plan. While pre-planned, the volume of insider selling may reinforce caution around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: BTIG Research reaffirmed its Buy rating and kept a $22 price target , suggesting analysts still see meaningful upside from current levels. Article Title

BTIG Research reaffirmed its rating and kept a , suggesting analysts still see meaningful upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s recent earnings trend remains supportive, with Q1 revenue up 35.1% year over year and results beating expectations, which helps offset some of the financing-related concerns.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on harnessing the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Through proprietary immune receptor sequencing and analysis, the company decodes the genetic information of T-cell and B-cell receptors to identify signatures of immune response. Its core technology platform provides insights into immune-driven conditions, enabling more precise monitoring and targeted therapeutic development.

The company's flagship product, immunoSEQ, offers high-throughput immune repertoire profiling for researchers and pharmaceutical partners.

Further Reading

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