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Harleysville Savings Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Harleysville Savings Financial logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Harleysville Savings Financial reported quarterly earnings of $1.06 EPS, with a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 11.43%.
  • Shares were unchanged at $27.00 on light volume (200 shares versus a 1,622 average), giving a market capitalization of $96.66 million and a P/E ratio of 9.64; the stock's 1-year range is $21.75–$27.48 and beta is 0.23.
  • Harleysville Savings Financial is a community-based, federally chartered savings bank that focuses on deposit products and generates primary revenue from residential mortgage lending, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans for individuals, families, and small businesses.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Harleysville Savings Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Harleysville Savings Financial had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 11.43%.

Harleysville Savings Financial Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HARL remained flat at $27.00 on Wednesday. 200 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Harleysville Savings Financial has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $27.48. The stock's 50 day moving average is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.61.

Harleysville Savings Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harleysville Savings Financial Corp. is the bank holding company for Harleysville Savings Bank, a community-based financial institution founded in 1871 and headquartered in Harleysville, Pennsylvania. As a federally chartered savings bank, Harleysville Savings Financial focuses on traditional banking services, including accepting deposits, offering checking and savings accounts, and providing certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company's mission centers on delivering personalized financial solutions to individuals, families, and small businesses across its core markets.

In addition to deposit products, Harleysville Savings Financial's primary revenue drivers include residential mortgage lending, home equity lines of credit and installment loans.

Read More

Earnings History for Harleysville Savings Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL)

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