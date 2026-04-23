Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Hits New 52-Week Low - Here's Why

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 136.60 and last traded at GBX 138, with a volume of 179195 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HWG. Panmure Gordon restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 215 price objective on shares of Harworth Group in a report on Monday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Harworth Group from GBX 201 to GBX 202 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 209.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HWG

Harworth Group Stock Down 3.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of £448.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 158.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 162.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.93, a current ratio of 457.81 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Harworth Group (LON:HWG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 2.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Harworth Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harworth Group plc will post 15.3212521 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Harworth Group

In other Harworth Group news, insider Alastair Lyons CBE bought 31,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 155 per share, with a total value of £48,995.50. Also, insider Phil Redding purchased 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 158 per share, with a total value of £63,200. Insiders have acquired a total of 94,035 shares of company stock valued at $14,698,243 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Harworth Group

Harworth Group plc is a leading sustainable regenerator of land and property for development and investment which owns, develops and manages a portfolio of over 14,000 acres of land on around 100 sites located throughout the North of England and Midlands. The Group specialises in the regeneration of large, complex sites, in particular former industrial sites, into new residential and industrial & logistics developments. Visit www.harworthgroup.com for further information.

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