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Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Reaches New 1-Year Low - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Harworth Group logo with Real Estate background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • 52-week low: Harworth's shares hit a new 52-week low of GBX 131 (last at GBX 132) on Wednesday with about 272,606 shares traded.
  • Analyst optimism: Four analysts rate the stock a Buy, with recent upgrades from Berenberg (target GBX 202) and Panmure Gordon (target GBX 215) and a consensus target of GBX 209.75.
  • Insider buying: Company insiders bought 94,035 shares in the last quarter — including Phil Redding (40,000 at GBX 158) and Lynda Shillaw (21,764 at GBX 155) — and now own 1.50% of the stock.
  • Interested in Harworth Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 131 and last traded at GBX 132, with a volume of 272606 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Harworth Group from GBX 201 to GBX 202 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Panmure Gordon reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 215 price objective on shares of Harworth Group in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 209.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Harworth Group

Harworth Group Price Performance

The firm's 50-day moving average is GBX 156.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 161.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 457.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.93. The company has a market capitalization of £428.73 million, a PE ratio of 47.14 and a beta of 0.63.

Harworth Group (LON:HWG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Harworth Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.36%. Equities analysts predict that Harworth Group plc will post 15.3212521 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Phil Redding acquired 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 158 per share, with a total value of £63,200. Also, insider Lynda Shillaw bought 21,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 155 per share, with a total value of £33,734.20. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 94,035 shares of company stock valued at $14,698,243. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

About Harworth Group

(Get Free Report)

Harworth Group plc is a leading sustainable regenerator of land and property for development and investment which owns, develops and manages a portfolio of over 14,000 acres of land on around 100 sites located throughout the North of England and Midlands. The Group specialises in the regeneration of large, complex sites, in particular former industrial sites, into new residential and industrial & logistics developments. Visit www.harworthgroup.com for further information.

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