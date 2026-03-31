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Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Sets New 52-Week Low - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Harworth Group logo with Real Estate background
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Key Points

  • Harworth Group shares hit a new 52-week low of GBX 146.50 on Tuesday (volume 223,857), despite brokers maintaining a consensus Buy rating and an average price target of GBX 209.75.
  • Insiders have been buying recently—Alastair Lyons purchased 31,610 shares at GBX 155 and Phil Redding 40,000 at GBX 158—totaling 94,100 shares bought in the last 90 days, though insiders own just 1.50% of the stock.
  • Key fundamentals: market cap ~£475m, P/E 9.33, 50- and 200-day moving averages around GBX 164, last quarter EPS GBX 2.90 and analysts forecast roughly GBX 15.32 for the year.
  • Five stocks we like better than Harworth Group.

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 146.50 and last traded at GBX 146.50, with a volume of 223857 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HWG. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Harworth Group from GBX 201 to GBX 202 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Panmure Gordon reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 215 price target on shares of Harworth Group in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 209.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Harworth Group

Harworth Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £474.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 457.81, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.93. The stock's 50 day moving average is GBX 164.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 164.74.

Harworth Group (LON:HWG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 2.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Harworth Group had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 7.30%. Analysts anticipate that Harworth Group plc will post 15.3212521 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harworth Group

In other news, insider Alastair Lyons CBE purchased 31,610 shares of Harworth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 155 per share, for a total transaction of £48,995.50. Also, insider Phil Redding bought 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 158 per share, with a total value of £63,200. Insiders have bought a total of 94,100 shares of company stock valued at $14,712,799 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Harworth Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harworth Group plc is a leading sustainable regenerator of land and property for development and investment which owns, develops and manages a portfolio of over 14,000 acres of land on around 100 sites located throughout the North of England and Midlands. The Group specialises in the regeneration of large, complex sites, in particular former industrial sites, into new residential and industrial & logistics developments. Visit www.harworthgroup.com for further information.

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