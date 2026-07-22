Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share and revenue of $189.19 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $189.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.99 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 6.60%. On average, analysts expect Haverty Furniture Companies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance

HVT stock opened at $25.52 on Wednesday. Haverty Furniture Companies has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $27.67. The firm's fifty day moving average is $23.86 and its 200 day moving average is $23.76. The firm has a market cap of $410.63 million, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18.

Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Haverty Furniture Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 110.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haverty Furniture Companies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HVT. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 68.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,099 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 70,060 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $1,425,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,843 shares of the company's stock worth $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 64,614 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings cut Haverty Furniture Companies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Report on Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and home décor in the United States. Founded in 1885 by J.J. Haverty and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad assortment of upholstered furniture, case goods, mattresses, area rugs and decorative accessories. Customers can shop through a network of company-owned showrooms as well as an e-commerce platform, supported by in-house design services, delivery options and consumer financing programs.

Over more than a century of operation, Havertys has expanded its presence primarily across the Southeast and select markets beyond.

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