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HAYS (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Sets New 52-Week Low - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
HAYS logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • HAYS (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) hit a new 52-week low of $4.74 on Tuesday, trading down about 41.3% from the prior close with roughly 4,763 shares changing hands.
  • Jefferies downgraded HAYS from a "hold" to a "moderate sell" on January 8, signaling weakening analyst sentiment toward the stock.
  • Hays plc is a global recruitment and workforce solutions company serving sectors such as IT, finance, construction and life sciences, and its 50-day and 200-day moving averages (about $7.19 and $7.37) remain well above the current share price.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

HAYS (OTCMKTS:HAYPY - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.74 and last traded at $4.74, with a volume of 4763 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.0689.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut HAYS from a "hold" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th.

Read Our Latest Report on HAYS

HAYS Trading Down 41.3%

The firm's 50 day moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average is $7.37.

HAYS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hays plc OTCMKTS: HAYPY is a leading global recruitment and workforce solutions company specializing in the placement of qualified, professional, and skilled people across a wide range of industries. The firm offers permanent positions, temporary staffing, and contractor services, alongside workforce management and recruitment process outsourcing (RPO). Hays serves clients in sectors such as information technology, accounting and finance, construction and property, life sciences, and engineering.

The company's service offerings include tailored talent sourcing, candidate screening and assessment, and HR consulting designed to align workforce strategy with business objectives.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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