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HAYS (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
HAYS logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • HAYS shares gapped down — the stock opened at $4.8358 after a prior close of $8.0689 and was last quoted at $5.15 on a volume of 3,000 shares.
  • Analyst downgrade: Jefferies cut HAYS from a "hold" to a "moderate sell" in a January 8 research note.
  • Technical weakness: the stock is trading below both its 50‑day ($7.24) and 200‑day ($7.40) moving averages, indicating downward pressure.
  • Interested in HAYS? Here are five stocks we like better.

HAYS (OTCMKTS:HAYPY - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.0689, but opened at $4.8358. HAYS shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 3,000 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded HAYS from a "hold" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HAYS

HAYS Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.40.

About HAYS

(Get Free Report)

Hays plc OTCMKTS: HAYPY is a leading global recruitment and workforce solutions company specializing in the placement of qualified, professional, and skilled people across a wide range of industries. The firm offers permanent positions, temporary staffing, and contractor services, alongside workforce management and recruitment process outsourcing (RPO). Hays serves clients in sectors such as information technology, accounting and finance, construction and property, life sciences, and engineering.

The company's service offerings include tailored talent sourcing, candidate screening and assessment, and HR consulting designed to align workforce strategy with business objectives.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in HAYS Right Now?

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While HAYS currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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