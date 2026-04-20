HAYS (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

HAYS (OTCMKTS:HAYPY - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.0689, but opened at $4.8358. HAYS shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 3,000 shares traded.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded HAYS from a "hold" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HAYS

HAYS Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.40.

About HAYS

Hays plc OTCMKTS: HAYPY is a leading global recruitment and workforce solutions company specializing in the placement of qualified, professional, and skilled people across a wide range of industries. The firm offers permanent positions, temporary staffing, and contractor services, alongside workforce management and recruitment process outsourcing (RPO). Hays serves clients in sectors such as information technology, accounting and finance, construction and property, life sciences, and engineering.

The company's service offerings include tailored talent sourcing, candidate screening and assessment, and HR consulting designed to align workforce strategy with business objectives.

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