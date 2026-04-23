HAYS (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Trading Down 10.5% - What's Next?

HAYS (OTCMKTS:HAYPY - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 10.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.24 and last traded at $4.24. Approximately 194 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of HAYS from a "hold" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th.
View Our Latest Report on HAYPY
HAYS Stock Down 10.5%
The firm's 50-day moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day moving average is $7.32.
HAYS Company Profile
(Get Free Report
)
Hays plc OTCMKTS: HAYPY is a leading global recruitment and workforce solutions company specializing in the placement of qualified, professional, and skilled people across a wide range of industries. The firm offers permanent positions, temporary staffing, and contractor services, alongside workforce management and recruitment process outsourcing (RPO). Hays serves clients in sectors such as information technology, accounting and finance, construction and property, life sciences, and engineering.
The company's service offerings include tailored talent sourcing, candidate screening and assessment, and HR consulting designed to align workforce strategy with business objectives.
See Also
This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.
Before you consider HAYS, you'll want to hear this.
MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and HAYS wasn't on the list.
While HAYS currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.
View The Five Stocks Here
We are about to experience the greatest A.I. boom in stock market history...
Thanks to a pivotal economic catalyst, specific tech stocks will skyrocket just like they did during the "dot com" boom in the 1990s.
That’s why, we’ve hand-selected 7 tiny tech disruptor stocks positioned to surge.
Right now, we’re staring down the barrel of a true once-in-a-lifetime moment. As an investment opportunity, this kind of breakthrough doesn't come along every day.
- The first pick is a tiny under-the-radar A.I. stock that's trading for just $3.00. This company already has 98 registered patents for cutting-edge voice and sound recognition technology... And has lined up major partnerships with some of the biggest names in the auto, tech, and music industry... plus many more.
- The second pick presents an affordable avenue to bolster EVs and AI development…. Analysts are calling this stock a “buy” right now and predict a high price target of $19.20, substantially more than its current $6 trading price.
- Our final and favorite pick is generating a brand-new kind of AI. It's believed this tech will be bigger than the current well-known leader in this industry… Analysts predict this innovative tech is gearing up to create a tidal wave of new wealth, fueling a $15.7 TRILLION market boom.
And the window to get in on the ground-floor — maximizing profit potential from this expected market surge — is closing quickly...
Simply click the link below to get the names and tickers of the 7 small stocks with potential to make investors very, very happy.
Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.
Link copied to clipboard.