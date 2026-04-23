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HAYS (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Trading Down 10.5% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
HAYS logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • HAYS shares fell 10.5% on Thursday to $4.24 from a prior close of $4.74, with only about 194 shares traded — roughly 61% below its average daily volume.
  • Jefferies downgraded the stock from "hold" to "moderate sell" on Jan. 8, and the share price is trading well below its 50-day ($7.07) and 200-day ($7.32) moving averages.
  • Hays plc is a global recruitment and workforce solutions company offering permanent, temporary and contractor placements plus workforce management and RPO services across sectors like IT, finance, construction and life sciences.
  • Interested in HAYS? Here are five stocks we like better.

HAYS (OTCMKTS:HAYPY - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 10.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.24 and last traded at $4.24. Approximately 194 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of HAYS from a "hold" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th.

View Our Latest Report on HAYPY

HAYS Stock Down 10.5%

The firm's 50-day moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day moving average is $7.32.

HAYS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hays plc OTCMKTS: HAYPY is a leading global recruitment and workforce solutions company specializing in the placement of qualified, professional, and skilled people across a wide range of industries. The firm offers permanent positions, temporary staffing, and contractor services, alongside workforce management and recruitment process outsourcing (RPO). Hays serves clients in sectors such as information technology, accounting and finance, construction and property, life sciences, and engineering.

The company's service offerings include tailored talent sourcing, candidate screening and assessment, and HR consulting designed to align workforce strategy with business objectives.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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