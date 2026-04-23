HAYS (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Trading Down 10.5% - What's Next?

HAYS (OTCMKTS:HAYPY - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 10.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.24 and last traded at $4.24. Approximately 194 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of HAYS from a "hold" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th.

View Our Latest Report on HAYPY

HAYS Stock Down 10.5%

The firm's 50-day moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day moving average is $7.32.

HAYS Company Profile

Hays plc OTCMKTS: HAYPY is a leading global recruitment and workforce solutions company specializing in the placement of qualified, professional, and skilled people across a wide range of industries. The firm offers permanent positions, temporary staffing, and contractor services, alongside workforce management and recruitment process outsourcing (RPO). Hays serves clients in sectors such as information technology, accounting and finance, construction and property, life sciences, and engineering.

The company's service offerings include tailored talent sourcing, candidate screening and assessment, and HR consulting designed to align workforce strategy with business objectives.

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