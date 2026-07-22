Hayward (HAYW) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.25 per share and revenue of $311.2990 million for the quarter. Hayward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.840-0.870 EPS. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

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Hayward (NYSE:HAYW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $255.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.13 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 13.98%.The business's revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hayward to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hayward Stock Performance

NYSE:HAYW opened at $14.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07. Hayward has a fifty-two week low of $12.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hayward news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 120,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $2,073,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 701,234 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,117,323.52. The trade was a 14.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Susan M. Canning acquired 2,242 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,607.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 103,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,960.12. This trade represents a 2.21% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,649,544. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hayward

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Hayward by 36.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,506 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 33,614 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hayward by 6.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 486,132 shares of the company's stock worth $6,767,000 after buying an additional 30,763 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Hayward by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,064 shares of the company's stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Hayward by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,061,859 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,254,000 after acquiring an additional 149,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hayward by 149.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company's stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Hayward in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Hayward in a report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Hayward from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Hayward from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HAYW

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc is a leading manufacturer and marketer of residential and commercial swimming pool equipment and related outdoor living products. The company designs, engineers and produces a comprehensive range of products that address water circulation, filtration, heating, sanitation, automation, lighting and cleaning needs for pools and spas. Hayward's offerings include pumps, filters, heaters, salt and chemical sanitization systems, automation controls, lights, robotic cleaners and various accessories that serve both new pool construction and aftermarket renovation markets.

Hayward's product portfolio is organized into several core categories.

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