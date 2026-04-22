Hayward (HAYW) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $239.4020 million for the quarter. Hayward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.860 EPS. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

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Hayward (NYSE:HAYW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $349.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.84 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 13.51%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hayward to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hayward Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAYW opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Hayward has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $17.73.

Insider Activity at Hayward

In related news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 52,389 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $824,078.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 748,540 shares in the company, valued at $11,774,534.20. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 15,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $218,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,605,577. This represents a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 172,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,533 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.73% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hayward by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the company's stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hayward by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,518,264 shares of the company's stock worth $54,357,000 after purchasing an additional 313,571 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Hayward by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 71,516 shares of the company's stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 30,718 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its stake in shares of Hayward by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 79,770 shares of the company's stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 33,142 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hayward during the 4th quarter worth $288,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAYW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a "buy" rating and set a $19.50 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Hayward in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Hayward from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings downgraded Hayward from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Hayward from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.50.

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Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc is a leading manufacturer and marketer of residential and commercial swimming pool equipment and related outdoor living products. The company designs, engineers and produces a comprehensive range of products that address water circulation, filtration, heating, sanitation, automation, lighting and cleaning needs for pools and spas. Hayward's offerings include pumps, filters, heaters, salt and chemical sanitization systems, automation controls, lights, robotic cleaners and various accessories that serve both new pool construction and aftermarket renovation markets.

Hayward's product portfolio is organized into several core categories.

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