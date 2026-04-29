Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.840-0.870 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Hayward from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Hayward from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $19.50 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Hayward in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Hayward from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HAYW

Hayward Stock Performance

Shares of HAYW stock opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Hayward has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $17.73.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Hayward had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $255.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.40 million. Hayward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.840-0.870 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hayward will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hayward

In related news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $218,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,605,577. This trade represents a 4.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 52,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $824,078.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 748,540 shares in the company, valued at $11,774,534.20. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 172,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,533 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hayward

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hayward by 149.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hayward in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 756.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,713 shares of the company's stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the second quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management HK LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward during the third quarter valued at $179,000.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc is a leading manufacturer and marketer of residential and commercial swimming pool equipment and related outdoor living products. The company designs, engineers and produces a comprehensive range of products that address water circulation, filtration, heating, sanitation, automation, lighting and cleaning needs for pools and spas. Hayward's offerings include pumps, filters, heaters, salt and chemical sanitization systems, automation controls, lights, robotic cleaners and various accessories that serve both new pool construction and aftermarket renovation markets.

Hayward's product portfolio is organized into several core categories.

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