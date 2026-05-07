HC Wainwright Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for TVTX

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX - Free Report) - Equities researchers at HC Wainwright cut their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Travere Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.23). HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Travere Therapeutics' current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics' FY2026 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.29. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.16% and a negative net margin of 4.00%.The company had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

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Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TVTX. Wedbush lifted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Travere Therapeutics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $47.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics Price Performance

TVTX opened at $44.70 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average is $32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.83. Travere Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.88 and a 1 year high of $48.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -194.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travere Therapeutics news, insider Elizabeth E. Reed sold 2,076 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $91,240.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 105,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,624,023.45. This represents a 1.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Jula Inrig sold 2,174 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $101,417.10. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 113,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,297,060.85. The trade was a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 400,015 shares of company stock worth $15,895,428. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,146,767 shares of the company's stock worth $51,308,000 after buying an additional 55,407 shares during the period. Palisades Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,264,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,872,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,095,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,967,000.

Key Stories Impacting Travere Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Travere Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen raised its price target to $60 and keeps a "buy" rating — a large upside from the recent price that supports buying interest and likely helped lift the stock. Article Title

TD Cowen raised its price target to $60 and keeps a "buy" rating — a large upside from the recent price that supports buying interest and likely helped lift the stock. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $50 and moved to an "overweight" rating — another bullish analyst signal adding demand. Article Title

Wells Fargo raised its price target to $50 and moved to an "overweight" rating — another bullish analyst signal adding demand. Positive Sentiment: Recent Q1 results (reported May 4) showed an EPS beat and ~55.6% revenue growth year‑over‑year, providing fundamental support for the analyst upgrades and investor optimism. No link

Recent Q1 results (reported May 4) showed an EPS beat and ~55.6% revenue growth year‑over‑year, providing fundamental support for the analyst upgrades and investor optimism. Neutral Sentiment: Travere priced an upsized $475.0M offering of 0.50% convertible senior notes due 2032 (up from $400M). This extends maturity and raises liquidity but carries potential future dilution if converted; the deal closes subject to conditions on May 11. Article Title

Travere priced an upsized $475.0M offering of 0.50% convertible senior notes due 2032 (up from $400M). This extends maturity and raises liquidity but carries potential future dilution if converted; the deal closes subject to conditions on May 11. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright slightly trimmed long‑term EPS forecasts (FY2027–FY2030) but maintains a "Buy" rating and a $57 target — small model tweaks that didn’t remove analyst support. No link

HC Wainwright slightly trimmed long‑term EPS forecasts (FY2027–FY2030) but maintains a "Buy" rating and a $57 target — small model tweaks that didn’t remove analyst support. Neutral Sentiment: Transcript of the Q1 2026 earnings call is available for detail review if you want management color on growth drivers and use of proceeds from the notes offering. Earnings Call Transcript

Transcript of the Q1 2026 earnings call is available for detail review if you want management color on growth drivers and use of proceeds from the notes offering. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders — including the CEO, several directors and executives — sold shares recently (large transactions disclosed via Form 4s). While the company says many sales were executed under pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plans and to cover tax withholding on awards, the volume (notably the CEO's 22,500‑share sale) can create short‑term selling pressure or investor concern. Example SEC filing: CEO Form 4

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: TVTX is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, dedicated to the development and commercialization of therapies for rare kidney and genetic disorders. The company's mission is to address unmet needs in conditions with limited treatment options by focusing on diseases that affect small patient populations. Travere combines research, development and commercial capabilities to bring innovative medicines to market.

The company's lead product is sparsentan, a dual endothelin angiotensin receptor antagonist that has received accelerated approval from the U.S.

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