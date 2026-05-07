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HC Wainwright Boosts Earnings Estimates for Nuvectis Pharma

Written by MarketBeat
May 7, 2026
Nuvectis Pharma logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • HC Wainwright raised its Q2 2026 EPS estimate for Nuvectis to ($0.25) from ($0.31) and now projects FY2026 at ($1.05) and FY2027 at ($1.07), narrower than the consensus FY loss of ($1.22).
  • Nuvectis reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter on May 5, beating analysts' consensus by $0.04.
  • The stock trades around $10.00 with an average analyst rating of Hold and a $10 average price target, while institutional ownership is high at 96.77% and firms like Goldman Sachs and Jane Street recently established positions amid a mixed sell/hold analyst backdrop.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT - Free Report) - Investment analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nuvectis Pharma in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.31). The consensus estimate for Nuvectis Pharma's current full-year earnings is ($1.22) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nuvectis Pharma's Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.07) EPS.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $10.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Nuvectis Pharma

Nuvectis Pharma Trading Up 3.0%

NASDAQ:NVCT opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Nuvectis Pharma has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The stock has a market cap of $276.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of -0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.81.

Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvectis Pharma

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVCT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $446,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Nuvectis Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $413,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nuvectis Pharma by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,332 shares of the company's stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 149,999 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Nuvectis Pharma by 3,398.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,263 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Nuvectis Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company's stock.

Nuvectis Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuvectis Pharma is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics using its proprietary Cellporting delivery platform. The company’s core technology is designed to facilitate the transport of therapeutic proteins and peptides across cellular membranes and into target intracellular compartments, including the nucleus. By overcoming a key barrier in biologics delivery, Nuvectis aims to expand the range of treatable diseases with macromolecular drugs that have traditionally been limited by poor cellular uptake.

The Nuvectis pipeline encompasses multiple preclinical and early-stage clinical programs targeting rare genetic and metabolic disorders.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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