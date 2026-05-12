HC Wainwright Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for RARE

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE - Free Report) - Research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report issued on Monday, May 11th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's current full-year earnings is ($4.61) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's Q2 2027 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.61 EPS.

RARE has been the subject of several other reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $60.41.

Get RARE alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ RARE opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $18.29 and a one year high of $42.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.39.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.19 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 1,024.42% and a negative net margin of 91.03%.Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.57) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,263,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $236,068,000 after purchasing an additional 131,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,303,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $98,970,000 after purchasing an additional 610,559 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,461,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $56,624,000 after purchasing an additional 516,781 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,030.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,257,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $47,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 614.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,167,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $65,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,164 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 8,135 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $185,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 76,346 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,740,688.80. This represents a 9.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Howard Horn sold 8,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $190,884.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 86,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,386.30. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 111,522 shares of company stock worth $2,543,214 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for rare and ultra-rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 2010 and headquarters in Novato, California, the company has built expertise in protein replacement therapies, small molecules and gene therapy approaches to address high-unmet medical needs. Ultragenyx applies a precision medicine model, leveraging both in-house research and strategic collaborations to advance its product pipeline from discovery through regulatory approval.

The company's commercial portfolio includes Crysvita (burosumab-tmyl) for X-linked hypophosphatemia, Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa-vjbk) for mucopolysaccharidosis VII and Dojolvi (triheptanoin) for long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical wasn't on the list.

While Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here