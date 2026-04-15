HC Wainwright Estimates Solaris Resources FY2026 Earnings

Solaris Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLSR - Free Report) - Analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Solaris Resources in a research note issued on Monday, April 13th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.34) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.35). HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

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Solaris Resources Stock Up 1.4%

SLSR opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. Solaris Resources has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.04 and a beta of 1.03. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solaris Resources

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Resources by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 716,802 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 25,439 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Resources by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 80,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Solaris Resources by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,397 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 180,130 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Solaris Resources by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,313 shares of the company's stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the period.

Solaris Resources Company Profile

Solaris Resources NYSEAMERICAN: SLSR is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company dedicated to the discovery, acquisition and advancement of large-scale copper and gold deposits across the Americas. Established in 2017, the company focuses on generating high-potential projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions and applying innovative exploration techniques to de-risk assets at an early stage. Solaris leverages a multidisciplinary technical team to identify and systematically evaluate resource targets with district-scale potential.

The company's flagship asset is the Warintza copper project in southeastern Ecuador, where Solaris has assembled a strategic land position in the emerging Andean copper belt.

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