HC Wainwright Expects Higher Earnings for Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS - Free Report) - Investment analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Arcus Biosciences in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.04) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.05). HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arcus Biosciences' current full-year earnings is ($3.52) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences' Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.88) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.85) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($2.32) EPS, FY2029 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2030 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $29.49 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 68.97% and a negative net margin of 156.36%.The business's revenue was down 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.14) earnings per share.

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Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Leerink Partners set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Arcus Biosciences to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $33.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RCUS opened at $24.80 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.10. Arcus Biosciences has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $28.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,296 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 11.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,041 shares of the company's stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,166 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,041,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company's stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapies. The company's research platform centers on modulating tumor microenvironments and immune checkpoints through both small-molecule and antibody-based candidates. Arcus aims to enhance antitumor immune responses by targeting pathways such as the adenosine axis and inhibitory receptors on immune cells.

The company's lead clinical programs include etrumadenant, an orally administered A2A adenosine receptor antagonist being evaluated in combination with anti-PD-1 therapy, and domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody.

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