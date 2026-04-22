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HC Wainwright Forecasts Largo's FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:LGO)

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
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Largo Inc. (NYSE:LGO - Free Report) - Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Largo in a report released on Monday, April 20th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $2.80 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Largo's current full-year earnings is ($0.61) per share.

Largo Price Performance

LGO stock opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Largo has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The firm has a market cap of $120.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company's 50-day moving average price is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Largo

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LGO. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Largo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Largo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in Largo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Largo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Largo in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Largo

(Get Free Report)

Largo Inc NYSE: LGO is a diversified resources and digital asset company that provides investors with exposure to both critical battery metals and bitcoin through publicly traded vehicles. The combined platform integrates specialty metals operations with a physical bitcoin trust, reflecting the company's strategy to offer participation in traditional commodities and emerging digital assets.

The metals division focuses on the production and sale of high-purity nickel and cobalt sulfate used in electric vehicle batteries and energy storage systems.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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