HC Wainwright Forecasts Largo's FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:LGO)

Largo Inc. (NYSE:LGO - Free Report) - Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Largo in a report released on Monday, April 20th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $2.80 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Largo's current full-year earnings is ($0.61) per share.

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Largo Price Performance

LGO stock opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Largo has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The firm has a market cap of $120.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company's 50-day moving average price is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Largo

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LGO. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Largo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Largo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in Largo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Largo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Largo in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Largo

Largo Inc NYSE: LGO is a diversified resources and digital asset company that provides investors with exposure to both critical battery metals and bitcoin through publicly traded vehicles. The combined platform integrates specialty metals operations with a physical bitcoin trust, reflecting the company's strategy to offer participation in traditional commodities and emerging digital assets.

The metals division focuses on the production and sale of high-purity nickel and cobalt sulfate used in electric vehicle batteries and energy storage systems.

Further Reading

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