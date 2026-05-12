HC Wainwright Has Negative Forecast for NAMS Q2 Earnings

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NASDAQ:NAMS - Free Report) - Research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report released on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright analyst L. Egana-Gorrono now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.34). HC Wainwright has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NewAmsterdam Pharma's current full-year earnings is ($1.81) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for NewAmsterdam Pharma's Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.60) EPS.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewAmsterdam Pharma had a negative net margin of 943.23% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter.

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NAMS has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NewAmsterdam Pharma currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $48.00.

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NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ NAMS opened at $39.59 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.27. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $42.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 0.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at NewAmsterdam Pharma

In other news, insider Johannes Jacob Piete Kastelein sold 104,467 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $3,165,350.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 69,302 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,099,850.60. This trade represents a 60.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Louis G. Lange sold 44,619 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $1,357,309.98. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,360 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $315,151.20. This represents a 81.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,168,286 shares of company stock valued at $38,211,967. 12.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewAmsterdam Pharma

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NAMS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 900 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,395 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,590,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 3.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,251 shares of the company's stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 5.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,868 shares of the company's stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 4,425.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel small‐molecule therapies for cardiometabolic diseases. The company’s research efforts are aimed at addressing key unmet needs in metabolic syndrome, obesity and type 2 diabetes by modulating pathways involved in glucose regulation, energy homeostasis and lipid metabolism.

The company’s development pipeline features multiple small‐molecule candidates at various stages of preclinical and clinical evaluation.

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