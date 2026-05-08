HC Wainwright Has Negative Outlook for OCUL Q2 Earnings

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL - Free Report) - Analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.32). HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ocular Therapeutix's current full-year earnings is ($1.41) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix's Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.48) EPS.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 558.24% and a negative return on equity of 64.28%. The business's revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS.

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Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OCUL. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $23.78.

Read Our Latest Report on Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Down 0.3%

Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 14.81 and a quick ratio of 15.32. Ocular Therapeutix has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 574.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 673,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $7,871,000 after buying an additional 573,504 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 9.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,163,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $107,118,000 after buying an additional 771,065 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at about $2,360,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 38.5% in the third quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $119,822,000 after buying an additional 2,850,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at about $2,361,000. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom bought 60,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.66 per share, with a total value of $461,354.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 246,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,506.78. The trade was a 32.26% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanjay Nayak sold 10,348 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $93,545.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 332,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,005,004.48. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 185,731 shares of company stock valued at $1,653,407 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Ocular Therapeutix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ocular Therapeutix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an Outperform rating and a $30 price target, signaling strong upside potential if clinical or commercial catalysts accelerate. RBC Outperform Article

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an rating and a $30 price target, signaling strong upside potential if clinical or commercial catalysts accelerate. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright maintained a Buy rating with a $21 price objective; the firm also published an FY2027 EPS projection of ($1.51), highlighting expected continued losses but keeping a constructive view on longer-term upside. HC Wainwright Note

HC Wainwright maintained a rating with a $21 price objective; the firm also published an FY2027 EPS projection of ($1.51), highlighting expected continued losses but keeping a constructive view on longer-term upside. Positive Sentiment: Needham & Company reaffirmed a Buy rating with an $18 target, adding another analyst vote of confidence that points to sizable upside versus current levels. Needham Reaffirmation

Needham & Company reaffirmed a rating with an $18 target, adding another analyst vote of confidence that points to sizable upside versus current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage is reassessing OCUL’s valuation amid Axpaxli expectations and volatile returns, providing context but not a clear directional catalyst. Yahoo Valuation Piece

Media coverage is reassessing OCUL’s valuation amid Axpaxli expectations and volatile returns, providing context but not a clear directional catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Press articles and roundup pieces continue to circulate analyst notes (RBC/HC Wainwright/Needham), amplifying the ratings but duplicating headlines rather than adding fresh fundamentals. Analyst Roundup

Press articles and roundup pieces continue to circulate analyst notes (RBC/HC Wainwright/Needham), amplifying the ratings but duplicating headlines rather than adding fresh fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Coverage noting that OCUL shares are “nosediving” points to short‑term selling pressure; the company’s recent quarterly revenue miss and continued negative margins remain the main downside drivers. Nosediving Article

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, the company focuses on sustained-release drug delivery platforms designed to address key unmet needs in ophthalmology. Its proprietary hydrogel-based inserts and sealants aim to improve patient compliance and outcomes by providing controlled release of active pharmaceutical ingredients directly to ocular tissues.

The company's flagship product, DEXTENZA®, is a preservative-free, sustained-release dexamethasone intracanalicular insert approved by the U.S.

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