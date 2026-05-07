HC Wainwright Has Optimistic Outlook of Q32 Bio Q2 Earnings

Q32 Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:QTTB - Free Report) - Research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Q32 Bio in a report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.54). HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Q32 Bio's current full-year earnings is ($2.57) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Q32 Bio's Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.00) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.80) EPS.

Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.14.

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Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Q32 Bio in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Q32 Bio from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Q32 Bio has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $13.00.

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Q32 Bio Stock Up 6.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:QTTB opened at $5.47 on Thursday. Q32 Bio has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $8.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average of $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.50 million, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85.

Insider Transactions at Q32 Bio

In related news, CEO Jodie Pope Morrison sold 9,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $44,630.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 89,104 shares of the company's stock, valued at $401,859.04. This represents a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 16,706 shares of company stock valued at $75,344 over the last ninety days. 40.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q32 Bio

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Q32 Bio in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Q32 Bio in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Q32 Bio in the third quarter worth about $62,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Q32 Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Q32 Bio in the first quarter worth about $68,000. 31.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Q32 Bio Company Profile

Q32 Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biologic therapeutics to restore healthy immune balance in patients with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases driven by pathological immune dysfunction in the United States. Its lead product candidate is ADX-097, a humanized anti-C3d monoclonal antibody fusion protein to restore complement regulation, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of renal and other complement-mediated diseases of high unmet need, including lupus nephritis, immunoglobulin A nephropathy, complement component 3 glomerulopathy, and anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis.

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