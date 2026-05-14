HC Wainwright Has Optimistic Outlook of SENS Q2 Earnings

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:SENS - Free Report) - Analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.72). HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock's current full-year earnings is ($2.53) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock's Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, FY2029 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and FY2030 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:SENS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.71 million for the quarter. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock had a negative net margin of 213.87% and a negative return on equity of 129.97%.

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SENS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a "sell (d-)" rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.00.

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Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock Stock Down 4.5%

Shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock stock opened at $5.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.05. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $6.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $12.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Douglas A. Roeder purchased 22,686 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $126,134.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 144,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,170.60. The trade was a 18.60% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy T. Goodnow purchased 17,225 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $99,732.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 651,243 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,770,696.97. This represents a 2.72% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 57,411 shares of company stock valued at $326,142. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keynote Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock by 1.5% in the third quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 211,350 shares of the company's stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock in the first quarter worth about $68,000. GSK plc bought a new stake in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.36% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock

Here are the key news stories impacting Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised its earnings estimates across multiple periods, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, FY2029, and FY2030, indicating improving expectations for the company’s loss trajectory and longer-term profitability.

HC Wainwright raised its earnings estimates across multiple periods, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, FY2029, and FY2030, indicating improving expectations for the company’s loss trajectory and longer-term profitability. Positive Sentiment: The analyst maintained a Buy rating and a $14 price target , which still implies meaningful upside from current levels.

The analyst maintained a rating and a , which still implies meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Director Douglas A. Roeder bought 22,686 shares at $5.56, a sign of insider confidence in the business. Article Title

Director bought 22,686 shares at $5.56, a sign of insider confidence in the business. Neutral Sentiment: The updated estimates still show Senseonics remaining unprofitable through the forecast period, so investors may be waiting for clearer evidence of revenue growth and margin improvement.

The updated estimates still show Senseonics remaining unprofitable through the forecast period, so investors may be waiting for clearer evidence of revenue growth and margin improvement. Negative Sentiment: The reduction in HC Wainwright’s price target from $18.50 to $14.00 signals lower confidence in the stock’s near-term valuation, which can weigh on sentiment.

About Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock

Senseonics Holdings, Inc develops and commercializes long-term implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. The company’s primary product family is the Eversense system, which combines a small subcutaneously implanted sensor, a removable external transmitter, and companion smartphone applications to provide continuous glucose readings and alerts. Senseonics positions its technology as an alternative to wearable patch-style CGMs by offering multi-month sensor longevity and on-body vibration alerts delivered through the transmitter.

Senseonics supports clinical and commercial activities that include research and development, regulatory engagement, manufacturing and distribution, and training for healthcare providers who perform sensor insertion and removal.

Further Reading

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