HC Wainwright Has Pessimistic Outlook of BLFS Q2 Earnings

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS - Free Report) - HC Wainwright decreased their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for BioLife Solutions in a report released on Friday, May 29th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for BioLife Solutions' current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioLife Solutions' Q4 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.66 million. BioLife Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 2.80%.

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Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded BioLife Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered BioLife Solutions from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions Trading Up 6.9%

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.83 and a beta of 2.00. BioLife Solutions has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $29.62.

Insider Activity

In other BioLife Solutions news, insider Karen A. Foster sold 96,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $1,952,998.45. Following the transaction, the insider owned 113,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,291,901.30. This represents a 46.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $15,405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,757,165 shares in the company, valued at $112,744,810.50. The trade was a 12.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,297,423 shares of company stock worth $30,087,998 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,180,824 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $125,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,972 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 73.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 904,103 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $17,250,000 after purchasing an additional 382,776 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $9,153,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,932,191 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $95,080,000 after purchasing an additional 332,747 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 49.7% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 722,057 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $13,777,000 after purchasing an additional 239,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company's stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions NASDAQ: BLFS specializes in biopreservation and cold chain workflow solutions for cell and gene therapies, regenerative medicine and other advanced biologics. The company develops and markets proprietary cryopreservation media and technology platforms designed to maintain cell viability and functionality during processing, storage and transport. BioLife's product portfolio addresses critical steps in the manufacturing and distribution of cell-based products, helping life science researchers and biopharmaceutical manufacturers protect and preserve living cells.

The company's flagship offerings include CryoStor, a family of serum-free cryopreservation media; HypoThermosol, a hypothermic storage solution for short-term cell and tissue preservation; and the ThawSTAR system, an automated cell thawing instrument that delivers controlled and reproducible warming of frozen cell therapies.

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