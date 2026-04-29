HC Wainwright Has Pessimistic Outlook of MIRM Q1 Earnings

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM - Free Report) - Investment analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, April 27th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.18). HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mirum Pharmaceuticals' current full-year earnings is ($1.77) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals' Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

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A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $121.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MIRM

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MIRM stock opened at $94.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -195.83 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $109.28.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $148.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.78 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.53%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS.

Insider Transactions at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 40,985 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $3,769,800.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 194,309 shares in the company, valued at $17,872,541.82. This represents a 17.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joanne Quan sold 7,287 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $670,258.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 18,864 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,735,110.72. The trade was a 27.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,513 shares of company stock worth $8,377,249. 22.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 369,600 shares of the company's stock worth $27,095,000 after buying an additional 63,834 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 403,026 shares of the company's stock worth $29,546,000 after buying an additional 30,021 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,041,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,478,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $808,000.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare cholestatic liver diseases. The company's primary focus lies in addressing the unmet medical needs of patients suffering from genetic and progressive forms of pediatric liver disorders, where limited treatment options currently exist.

Mirum's lead product candidate, maralixibat (Livmarli), is an ileal bile acid transporter inhibitor designed to reduce systemic bile acid accumulation and alleviate associated pruritus and liver damage.

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