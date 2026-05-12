HC Wainwright Has Positive Estimate for TRDA Q2 Earnings

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA - Free Report) - Stock analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.19) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.30). HC Wainwright currently has a "Neutral" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Entrada Therapeutics' current full-year earnings is ($4.22) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Entrada Therapeutics' Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.33) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.14) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Entrada Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Entrada Therapeutics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Roth Mkm set a $10.00 price target on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Entrada Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entrada Therapeutics has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Get Entrada Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Analysis on TRDA

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRDA opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average is $10.90. Entrada Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The firm has a market cap of $271.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of -0.09.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.11. Entrada Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,895.05% and a negative return on equity of 48.56%. The company had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 72.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,808 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 130.9% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,575 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entrada Therapeutics

In other Entrada Therapeutics news, insider Natarajan Sethuraman sold 25,907 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $398,708.73. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 216,317 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,329,118.63. This trade represents a 10.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Kory James Wentworth sold 11,388 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $148,271.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 121,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,060.20. This trade represents a 8.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,103. Corporate insiders own 9.49% of the company's stock.

Entrada Therapeutics News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Entrada Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright modestly raised its EPS forecasts for several periods, including Q2 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, FY2026 and FY2027, suggesting a slightly better earnings outlook for Entrada Therapeutics.

HC Wainwright modestly raised its EPS forecasts for several periods, including Q2 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, FY2026 and FY2027, suggesting a slightly better earnings outlook for Entrada Therapeutics. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright kept a Neutral rating on Entrada Therapeutics, indicating analysts are not yet ready to turn more constructive despite the small estimate changes.

HC Wainwright kept a rating on Entrada Therapeutics, indicating analysts are not yet ready to turn more constructive despite the small estimate changes. Neutral Sentiment: The company remains deeply unprofitable in analyst forecasts, with expected EPS losses continuing through 2026 and 2027, which limits enthusiasm for the shares.

The company remains deeply unprofitable in analyst forecasts, with expected EPS losses continuing through 2026 and 2027, which limits enthusiasm for the shares. Negative Sentiment: Johnson Fistel announced an investigation into potential claims on behalf of Entrada Therapeutics shareholders, a headline that can add legal overhang and pressure the stock. Article Title

Johnson Fistel announced an investigation into potential claims on behalf of Entrada Therapeutics shareholders, a headline that can add legal overhang and pressure the stock. Negative Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful short positioning, offering little evidence of bullish conviction and suggesting the recent move may be more sentiment-driven than fundamentals-driven.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics NASDAQ: TRDA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on enabling the development of protein-based therapeutics that can cross cell membranes and engage intracellular targets. Using its proprietary cell-penetrating miniature protein (CPMP) platform and intracellular targeting of proteins (iTOP) delivery technology, Entrada aims to expand the range of diseases addressable by large-molecule drugs.

The company's pipeline includes programs in rare and serious diseases where conventional biologics have limited intracellular activity.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Entrada Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Entrada Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Entrada Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here