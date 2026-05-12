HC Wainwright Has Positive View of Scholar Rock Q2 Earnings

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK - Free Report) - HC Wainwright increased their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Scholar Rock in a research note issued on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.81) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.91). HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Scholar Rock's current full-year earnings is ($3.11) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Scholar Rock's Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.21) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.32) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share.

Get Scholar Rock alerts: Sign Up

SRRK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Scholar Rock from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Scholar Rock from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Scholar Rock from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Read Our Latest Report on SRRK

Scholar Rock Stock Performance

Shares of SRRK stock opened at $48.35 on Tuesday. Scholar Rock has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $51.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 0.70. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $46.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Scholar Rock news, CEO David Hallal sold 30,615 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $1,517,585.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,639,034 shares of the company's stock, valued at $81,246,915.38. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 12,246 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $607,034.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 630,542 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,255,966.94. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,736 shares of company stock valued at $4,977,900. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Scholar Rock

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 603 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Scholar Rock

Here are the key news stories impacting Scholar Rock this week:

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of protein therapeutics that selectively target growth factors involved in disease processes. The company's research platform is designed to modulate endogenous growth factor activation and signaling with high specificity, aiming to restore normal biological function across a range of disorders. Scholar Rock's approach is distinguished by its emphasis on engineering antibodies and biologics that interact with growth factor precursors or latent complexes rather than the active form, potentially offering improved safety and efficacy profiles.

The company's lead program, SRK-015 (appercept), is an investigational monoclonal antibody targeting the activation of latent myostatin proproteins and is being evaluated for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Scholar Rock, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Scholar Rock wasn't on the list.

While Scholar Rock currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here