HC Wainwright Has Strong Forecast for Belite Bio Q1 Earnings

Belite Bio, Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BLTE - Free Report) - Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lifted their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Belite Bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 13th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.71). HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Belite Bio's current full-year earnings is ($1.17) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Belite Bio's Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.18.

Get Belite Bio alerts: Sign Up

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BLTE. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Belite Bio from $200.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho set a $223.00 price objective on Belite Bio in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Belite Bio in a report on Monday, January 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $202.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BLTE

Belite Bio Stock Performance

Shares of BLTE opened at $171.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.75 and a beta of -1.22. Belite Bio has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $200.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belite Bio

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLTE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Belite Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Belite Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $547,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Belite Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Belite Bio by 11.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company's stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Belite Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 0.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Hao-Yuan Chuang sold 6,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.50, for a total value of $1,125,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 93,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,024,700. This represents a 6.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wan-Shan Chen sold 1,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $198,473.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,096 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,641,191.28. This represents a 10.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,993,113 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.29% of the company's stock.

Key Belite Bio News

Here are the key news stories impacting Belite Bio this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reaffirmed its "Buy" rating and maintained a $200 price target on BLTE (implies ~16% upside from the recent level), supporting upside narrative for the shares. HC Wainwright Reaffirms "Buy" Rating for Belite Bio

HC Wainwright reaffirmed its "Buy" rating and maintained a $200 price target on BLTE (implies ~16% upside from the recent level), supporting upside narrative for the shares. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright slightly raised its Q1 2026 EPS estimate to ($0.70) from ($0.71) — a small beat vs. prior internal forecast that could be seen as modestly constructive for near-term results. MarketBeat BLTE Coverage

HC Wainwright slightly raised its Q1 2026 EPS estimate to ($0.70) from ($0.71) — a small beat vs. prior internal forecast that could be seen as modestly constructive for near-term results. Neutral Sentiment: Consensus analyst backdrop remains mixed: several firms maintain Buy ratings and an average target near $202, though coverage is varied (Buy/Hold/Sell mix), keeping headline volatility likely. MarketBeat Analyst Consensus

Consensus analyst backdrop remains mixed: several firms maintain Buy ratings and an average target near $202, though coverage is varied (Buy/Hold/Sell mix), keeping headline volatility likely. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership is very low (~0.53%), meaning price moves may be more driven by retail and newsflow than large fund repositioning. MarketBeat Institutional Holdings

Institutional ownership is very low (~0.53%), meaning price moves may be more driven by retail and newsflow than large fund repositioning. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright cut several forward EPS forecasts (Q3, Q4 and FY2026 estimates were reduced — FY2026 trimmed from $1.89 to $1.62 and Q4 from $4.05 to $3.79), which can temper enthusiasm despite the Buy rating. MarketBeat EPS Revision Note

HC Wainwright cut several forward EPS forecasts (Q3, Q4 and FY2026 estimates were reduced — FY2026 trimmed from $1.89 to $1.62 and Q4 from $4.05 to $3.79), which can temper enthusiasm despite the Buy rating. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CEO Yu‑Hsin Lin (9,200 shares), CFO Hao‑Yuan Chuang (6,200 shares) and director Wan‑Shan Chen (1,100 shares) disclosed sales in early April — sizable dollar amounts that may weigh on sentiment. (CFO sale report) Hao-Yuan Chuang Sells 6,200 Shares

Insider selling: CEO Yu‑Hsin Lin (9,200 shares), CFO Hao‑Yuan Chuang (6,200 shares) and director Wan‑Shan Chen (1,100 shares) disclosed sales in early April — sizable dollar amounts that may weigh on sentiment. (CFO sale report) Negative Sentiment: Director Wan‑Shan Chen sale filing and CEO sale were also disclosed (SEC filings), adding to the supply narrative and near-term selling pressure. Wan-Shan Chen SEC Filing

About Belite Bio

Belite Bio, Inc NASDAQ: BLTE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for metabolic and inflammatory diseases. Leveraging a proprietary drug-discovery platform, the company aims to address conditions such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity by targeting pathways involved in fibrosis, inflammation and metabolic regulation.

Belite Bio’s pipeline includes multiple candidates in preclinical and early clinical development stages.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Belite Bio, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Belite Bio wasn't on the list.

While Belite Bio currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here