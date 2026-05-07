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HC Wainwright Issues Negative Forecast for CMPX Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
May 7, 2026
Compass Therapeutics logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • HC Wainwright lowered its Q2 2026 EPS estimate for Compass Therapeutics to ($0.11) from ($0.10) while maintaining a Buy rating and a $24.00 price target.
  • The firm projects widening losses over time with EPS forecasts of ($0.45) for FY2026, ($0.55) for FY2027 and ($0.58) for FY2028.
  • Analyst consensus remains a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.60, but shares are trading around $1.85 (down ~5.4%) and the company has a market cap of about $332 million.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX - Free Report) - Stock analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Compass Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Compass Therapeutics' current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Compass Therapeutics' Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10).

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CMPX. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Compass Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. D. Boral Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Compass Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of NASDAQ CMPX opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $332.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.79. Compass Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $6.88. The stock's 50-day moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average is $5.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 3,933.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,785 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,592 shares during the last quarter. Xponance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Compass Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel immuno‐oncology therapies. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company focuses on engineering monoclonal antibody candidates designed to enhance T cell–mediated anti‐tumor responses. Compass leverages proprietary antibody platforms to identify and optimize biologics that modulate immune checkpoint pathways and the tumor microenvironment.

The company's lead programs include CTX-471, a bispecific antibody targeting both PD-1 and PD-L1 checkpoints, and DSP107, a CD47‐SIRPα pathway modulator aimed at disrupting “don't eat me” signals on cancer cells.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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