HC Wainwright Issues Negative Forecast for CMPX Earnings

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX - Free Report) - Stock analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Compass Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Compass Therapeutics' current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Compass Therapeutics' Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10).

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Several other research firms have also issued reports on CMPX. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Compass Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. D. Boral Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Compass Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $13.60.

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Compass Therapeutics Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of NASDAQ CMPX opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $332.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.79. Compass Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $6.88. The stock's 50-day moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average is $5.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 3,933.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,785 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,592 shares during the last quarter. Xponance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel immuno‐oncology therapies. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company focuses on engineering monoclonal antibody candidates designed to enhance T cell–mediated anti‐tumor responses. Compass leverages proprietary antibody platforms to identify and optimize biologics that modulate immune checkpoint pathways and the tumor microenvironment.

The company's lead programs include CTX-471, a bispecific antibody targeting both PD-1 and PD-L1 checkpoints, and DSP107, a CD47‐SIRPα pathway modulator aimed at disrupting “don't eat me” signals on cancer cells.

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