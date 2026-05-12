HC Wainwright Issues Negative Forecast for Gevo Earnings

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO - Free Report) - Equities researchers at HC Wainwright cut their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for Gevo in a report released on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the energy company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Gevo's current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Gevo's FY2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GEVO. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gevo from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Sunday. Northland Securities set a $3.50 target price on shares of Gevo and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Gevo from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Gevo in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $6.58.

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Gevo Stock Performance

NASDAQ GEVO opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.08. The firm has a market cap of $428.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.00. Gevo has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $2.97.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Gevo had a negative net margin of 19.38% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $42.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $44.90 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gevo

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gevo by 11.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 92,965 shares of the energy company's stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 9,249 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Gevo by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,950 shares of the energy company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Gevo in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Gevo by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,137 shares of the energy company's stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 11,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Gevo by 138.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,927 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 12,136 shares in the last quarter. 35.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lindsay Clinton Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $50,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 212,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at $532,619.49. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary W. Mize sold 107,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $249,543.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 281,226 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $655,256.58. The trade was a 27.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 273,547 shares of company stock valued at $702,348 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company's stock.

More Gevo News

Here are the key news stories impacting Gevo this week:

Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities kept an Outperform rating on Gevo and maintained a $3.50 price target , suggesting one analyst still sees meaningful upside despite cutting estimates.

Northland Securities kept an rating on Gevo and maintained a , suggesting one analyst still sees meaningful upside despite cutting estimates. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts continue to model negative earnings for Gevo in 2026, with estimates around ($0.08) to ($0.10) per share for the full year, reflecting ongoing losses rather than a near-term turnaround.

Analysts continue to model for Gevo in 2026, with estimates around for the full year, reflecting ongoing losses rather than a near-term turnaround. Negative Sentiment: Northland Securities lowered its Q2, Q3, Q4 2026 EPS forecasts, trimming quarterly expectations to roughly ($0.02) per share , which points to softer short-term profitability. Northland Securities estimate cuts

Northland Securities lowered its EPS forecasts, trimming quarterly expectations to roughly , which points to softer short-term profitability. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright also cut its projections, including FY2026 , FY2027 , FY2028 , FY2029 , and FY2030 earnings estimates, indicating a more bearish long-term outlook for Gevo’s earnings power. HC Wainwright estimate cuts

HC Wainwright also cut its projections, including , , , , and earnings estimates, indicating a more bearish long-term outlook for Gevo’s earnings power. Negative Sentiment: The company’s recent quarterly results also disappointed, with Gevo reporting a wider-than-expected loss and lower revenue versus consensus, which likely contributed to the analysts’ subsequent cuts.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc NASDAQ: GEVO is a renewable chemicals and biofuels company that develops and produces low-carbon alternatives to petroleum-based products. The company's core technology platform converts fermentable sugars into isobutanol, which can be further processed into sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), renewable gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel. Gevo's integrated biorefinery model combines fermentation, recovery, and downstream processing to deliver scalable, drop-in replacements for conventional fossil-derived hydrocarbons.

Gevo's primary products include isobutanol, a four-carbon alcohol used as a building block for various fuels and chemicals, and hydrocarbon fuels that meet ASTM specifications for aviation and road transport.

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