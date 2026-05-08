HC Wainwright Issues Optimistic Estimate for ALTO Earnings

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO - Free Report) - Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alto Ingredients in a research note issued on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alto Ingredients' current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alto Ingredients' Q4 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. Alto Ingredients had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $224.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.65 million.

Get Alto Ingredients alerts: Sign Up

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alto Ingredients from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised Alto Ingredients from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research cut Alto Ingredients from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alto Ingredients presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALTO

Alto Ingredients Trading Down 18.3%

Shares of ALTO stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. Alto Ingredients has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $350.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alto Ingredients

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peapod Lane Capital LLC grew its position in Alto Ingredients by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 1,244,198 shares of the company's stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 9,074 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Alto Ingredients by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,471 shares of the company's stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,070 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Alto Ingredients by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 52,753 shares of the company's stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 13,431 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc NASDAQ: ALTO is a diversified producer of alcohol-based products and specialty ingredients for industrial, food, beverage and personal care applications. The company’s core offering centers on ethanol produced for fuel markets, as well as an expanding portfolio of natural and organic alcohols, glycerin and other ingredient solutions. Alto’s product lines serve a range of end markets, including renewable fuels, confectionery, flavorings, cosmetics and sanitizers.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Alto Ingredients operates a network of production facilities across the United States.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alto Ingredients, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alto Ingredients wasn't on the list.

While Alto Ingredients currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here