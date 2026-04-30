HC Wainwright Issues Optimistic Estimate for FULC Earnings

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC - Free Report) - Research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.28). The consensus estimate for Fulcrum Therapeutics' current full-year earnings is ($1.28) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics' Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

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A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Sunday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 12th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partners reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $17.00 price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $19.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $7.15 on Thursday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $15.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 3.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.52.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06.

Institutional Trading of Fulcrum Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 117,816 shares of the company's stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 45,157 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 230.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,461 shares of the company's stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 132,349 shares of the company's stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 8,638 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing precision medicines that modulate gene expression through epigenetic control. Leveraging a proprietary target discovery platform, Fulcrum seeks to identify small‐molecule therapeutics that restore normal gene function in diseases caused by genetic dysregulation. The company's core research efforts center on transcriptional regulators and chromatin-modifying proteins, aiming to address underlying disease mechanisms rather than downstream symptoms.

Fulcrum's most advanced programs include FTX-6058, an oral therapeutic candidate designed to elevate fetal hemoglobin levels in patients with sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia, and a preclinical program targeting facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) by inhibiting a key epigenetic driver of aberrant gene expression.

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