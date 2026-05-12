HC Wainwright Issues Pessimistic Outlook for PRAX Earnings

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX - Free Report) - Stock analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report issued on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.55) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($3.16). HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $1,245.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Praxis Precision Medicines' current full-year earnings is ($15.16) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines' Q3 2026 earnings at ($3.87) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($3.86) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($14.49) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($5.33) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $31.73 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $84.46 EPS.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.58) by $0.38.

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Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $305.00 target price on Praxis Precision Medicines and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $843.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Friday. Wedbush upped their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $130.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $591.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines Price Performance

Shares of PRAX opened at $331.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.82 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.65. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1 year low of $35.21 and a 1 year high of $356.00.

Institutional Trading of Praxis Precision Medicines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 33.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company's stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 8.4% during the first quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 972 shares of the company's stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 32.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,161 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,040,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 5.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 715 shares of the company's stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Praxis Precision Medicines

Here are the key news stories impacting Praxis Precision Medicines this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright kept a Buy rating on Praxis Precision Medicines and reiterated a $1,245 price target , while also nudging up its FY2028 and FY2029 earnings estimates, signaling strong confidence in the company’s long-term potential.

HC Wainwright kept a rating on Praxis Precision Medicines and reiterated a , while also nudging up its FY2028 and FY2029 earnings estimates, signaling strong confidence in the company’s long-term potential. Positive Sentiment: TipRanks highlighted Praxis Precision Medicines’ “high-stakes launch path” after its Q1 earnings call, suggesting investors are focused on the company’s upcoming commercialization efforts and potential catalyst from its pipeline. Article Title

TipRanks highlighted Praxis Precision Medicines’ after its Q1 earnings call, suggesting investors are focused on the company’s upcoming commercialization efforts and potential catalyst from its pipeline. Neutral Sentiment: Lifesci Capital lowered its 2026 EPS estimates for PRAX across Q2, Q3, Q4, and full-year 2026, reflecting a more cautious near-term view on earnings, even though the firm did not change the broader story materially.

Lifesci Capital lowered its 2026 EPS estimates for PRAX across Q2, Q3, Q4, and full-year 2026, reflecting a more cautious near-term view on earnings, even though the firm did not change the broader story materially. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright also trimmed its 2026 and 2027 earnings forecasts, but its long-term estimates remain sharply positive, indicating the revisions are more about timing than a change in the thesis.

HC Wainwright also trimmed its 2026 and 2027 earnings forecasts, but its long-term estimates remain sharply positive, indicating the revisions are more about timing than a change in the thesis. Negative Sentiment: Wedbush reportedly maintained an Underperform rating and flagged concerns about the ulixacaltamide filing, which may be weighing on sentiment by highlighting execution and regulatory risk. Article Title

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing precision therapies for disorders driven by neuronal excitability. The company applies translational neuroscience and genetic insights to design small molecule drugs that target specific ion channels and receptor subtypes implicated in neurological and psychiatric conditions. Its research aims to address unmet needs in rare epilepsies, essential tremor, treatment-resistant depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders.

The company's pipeline includes several lead candidates at various stages of development.

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